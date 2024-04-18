Open Menu

Commissioner Vows To Ensure Proper Arrangements During "Almi Mushaira"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 06:12 PM

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday vowed that all arrangements including security, traffic and cleanliness measures would be ensured for "Almi Mushaira" to be held at the Expo Centre on Saturday (April 20)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday vowed that all arrangements including security, traffic and cleanliness measures would be ensured for "Almi Mushaira" to be held at the Expo Centre on Saturday (April 20).

He said this while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the 29th "Almi Mushaira".

The meeting was attended by the chairman Almi Mushaira of the organizing committee, Mehmood Ahmed Khan and the officers concerned.

The commissioner said that Almi Mushaira is a major literary event being organized annually to promote literary activities and it would create a soft image of the country's largest city.

He said the government and the city administration will provide all required support to the organizing committee in making this event successful.

Naqvi asked all officers concerned to ensure foolproof security, traffic management, cleanliness and other required arrangements during international literary events.

Mehmood Ahmed Khan briefed the Commissioner that it is the country's biggest poetry event in which poets of international fame are participating.

He noted that more than 10,000 people belonging to literary circles are expected to participate in the event.

