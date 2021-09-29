Communication is vital for development of any area says CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said communication is essential for the development of any area while the positive effects of an integrated communication system not only affect the area but also bring about a change and prosperity everywhere.

He said that Awaran area of Balochistan is the hub that we will look at in a different way in future saying in our recent development program, we have proposed development projects for construction of roads from Panjgur to Awaran, Awaran to Jhao Bella and Karachi which the completion of the shortest route from Iran to Karachi would be available that the feasibility study of the project is also kept.

The CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan expressed these views while addressing at the ceremony of Jhal Jhao of groundbreaking for the highway rehabilitation and up gradation of laying the foundation Stone project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest at the event. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Federal Minister for Defense Production Ms. Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Senator Agha Umar Ahmed Zai, Member National Assembly Nawabzada Khalid Khan Magsi and other parliamentarians attended the ceremony.

Expressing special thanks to PM Imran Khan in his address, the Chief Minister said many promises were made in the past and the foundation stone of various projects was also laid but in practice we did not see the completion of projects due to non-availability in Balochistan.

He said we are allies at the Center and in the province and the work done in the last three years in the Federal PSDP is unprecedented.

He said that China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western Route, Quetta Bypass Road, Hoshab Awaran Road, Jhao Bella Road, South Balochistan Package, Ziarat Cross to Ziarat Sanjawi Road, Dera Murad Jamali Bypass and similar Nukandi Mashkeel projects are also underway while these are not small projects.

The Chief Minister said that if some of these roads had been built by the previous government, they would have been discussed more.

"Our focus is on completing a project and when they come to the ground, let the people see it for themselves," he said.

He said that the long standing demand of the people of Balochistan was construction of Chaman to Quetta, Quetta to Khuzdar and Khuzdar to Karachi roads saying this road is the backbone, the construction of this highway was a dream but today tenders for this project are also being issued.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate a major highway of the province in the coming days as well.

The CM said that all this time is needed because unless the communication system is improved, socio-economic development, access, law and order and overall management cannot be enhanced and wherever you take the road, there is progress.

He said that the people where the roads are being built are realizing the importance of these roads.

Expressing special thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chief Minister said that whenever we have spoken about Balochistan, you have given importance to the voice of Balochistan saying PM is also given focusing on allocation of funds for development of Balochistan in federal projects.

It will also be an effort to ensure that these projects are implemented so that the public can appreciate their usefulness, he added.

He said that today we are going to cross an important milestone saying Awaran is a backward area of Balochistan which has been under the influence of militancy and terrorism adding of course, trade activity will be increased from completion of construction of this road.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also thanked the Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and said that his focus was on the construction of roads in Balochistan which is a positive sign.

It is clear that the construction of Jhal Jhao-Bella Road is 80 km long with a total cost of Rs. 7.2 billion which will be completed in a period of three years, he said.