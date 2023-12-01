Community Medical Camp open for free treatment at Green Star General Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The formal commencement of the Community Medical Camp at Green Star General Hospital took place in response to the escalating impact of climate change and severe environmental pollution, leading to the widespread prevalence of various diseases in different areas of the Peshawar district.

With a commitment to addressing these health challenges, a medical camp has been organized at Green Star General Hospital, situated at Hospital Chowk, Raufabad Warsak Road. The camp offered a range of facilities, including X-ray, ultrasound, and laboratory services.

This one-of-a-kind camp was officially inaugurated by the former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Yasin Khan Khalil, in the presence of other esteemed dignitaries from the area, such as Chairman Momin Khan, Malik Janus Khan, and others.

Over 1500 patients have benefited from free examinations during this camp.

It is noteworthy that the medical camp featured specialists from various departments, encompassing medical specialists, gynecologists, dermatologists, pediatricians, orthopedic specialists, and chest specialists.

During the camp’s inauguration, Yasin Khan Khalil, Chairman Momin Khan, and other local dignitaries also formally inaugurated it in Green Star Hospital.