Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political process to ensure free, peaceful election widely hailed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :With oath-taking of the caretaker government cabinet of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, an important political phase to ensure free, transparent and peaceful elections has been completed in the country.

Professor Dr AH Hilali, former Chairman of Political Science Department, University of Peshawar told APP on Thursday that completion of the 5 years term of the national, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies and later completion of the caretaker government setup was a good omen for democracy.

He said democracy was a best governance system that provides an inclusive mechanism for resolution of socioeconomic and political issues through evolving of a broadbased reconciliation among all the relevant stakeholders in order to anchor the ship of democracy to the safer shores.

He said democracy strengthen roots after free and transparent election, and great responsibilities rest on the caretaker government and ECP to ensure free, peaceful and transparent election.

Hilali said that a permanent political divide with no channel of communication and intolerance often retards political and economic development process besides widening gap among the political stakeholders, influential and underprivileged.

He said it was the responsibilities of the caretaker government and ECP to provide level playing field to all political parties during elections process.

He said that if the tend of political intolerance and politics of accusations and blame games among political leaders continued, then it would be extremely difficult to bring political and economic stability to the country despite holding of general election.

Ejaz Khan, former Chairman IR Department, University of Peshawar said democracy provide solutions to all problems. It is the best governance system practicing in world addressing socioeconomic and political conflicts through reconciliation and dialogue among relevant stakeholders.

He said the Cabinet of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar was comprises on highly professional personalities and hoped they would take all political parties on path of the election process.

He suggested starting of political dialogue between all political parties on economic and political challenges besides upcoming election inevitable for the country's stability.

In this regard, he said the greatest onus lies with the caretaker government to take steps to pave the way for a political dialogue ahead of elections and the political parties should positively reciprocate to take the country's out of political and economic quagmire.

He said political stubbornness and allegations of politics would serve no purpose but rather harm democracy.

Professor Dr Hilali said that political environment would heat up in days to come advising political leaders to avoid personal attacks, character assassination, blame games and dragging state institutions into politics rather focus on people welfare programs and past performances of election manifestos.

He said personal attacks and dragging state institutions into politics would further develope deep political polarisation in society besides creating hatred among rival political forces and clashes among political workers.

He said that caretaker finance minister Jalil Abbas Jillani and finance minister Shamshad Akhtar were highly experienced and dedicated professionals with all abilities and skills to address challenges on external and economic fronts.

Manzoorul Haq, former ambassador said that Pakistan was passing through an important phase of its history and timely elections were solution of all the existing problems.

He called upon people to unite for election and stressed on all organizations to support ECP to fulfill its prime obligation and duties of holding general election within stipulated time.