Comprehensive Bill To Ensure Producers, Artists Get Their Royalties: Faisal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that a comprehensive bill is being brought soon to ensure that producers and artists get their rights to royalties.

In a series of tweets, he said that "it is very critical to fill the gaps and bring proper framework via amendments in legislation to ensure that our producers, artists get their rights to royalties".

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that most countries around the world give royalties residuals to artists every time a show, their work is re-run, a second time or more.

"However, sadly in Pakistan where many artists are already underpaid, there is no policy or law ensuring that artists be given financial credit for their work," he said.

He said that "therefore, it is very critical to fill the gaps & bring proper framework via amendments in legislation to ensure that our producers, artists get their rights to royalties",. He said that he was in touch with all stakeholders and a comprehensive bill is being brought soon to address this very important issue.

