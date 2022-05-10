Comprehensive mechanism to be formulated to monitor cleanliness

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, decided to formulate a comprehensive mechanism to monitor the cleanliness arrangements of the provincial capital.

Secretary Local Government department gave a briefing about the new cleanliness model.

The CM directed to submit him a cleanliness plan within two days and directed to repair the mechanical sweepers for the roads' cleanliness. The LWMC and WASA should perform with passion and the city should give a clean and tidy look, he stressed.

The CM announced to make Lahore a clean and beautiful city. The cleanliness and beautification process of the provincial metropolis would be restarted from where it was stopped, he said and directed that water supply to citizens should not be interrupted during the summer season.

Similarly, cleanliness of drains should also be completed before monsoon and an infallible mechanism be devised for timely disposal of water.

The filtration plants should be restored to provide clean drinking water to the citizens, he said and sought a detailed report about incinerators in hospitals.

Kh. Ahmad Hasaan apprised that negotiations were in progress with foreign agencies to resolve cleanliness issues. Abdul Aleem Khan maintained that Lahore city portrayed a neat and clean look in the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif.

DC and commissioner Lahore, CEO LWMC, MD WASA and others were also present.