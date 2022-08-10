UrduPoint.com

Constitution Of 1973 Guarantees Fundamental Rights Of All Citizens: Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Constitution of 1973 guarantees fundamental rights of all citizens: Zardari

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that the 1973 constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that the 1973 constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens.

In a message on Minorities Day, he said that non-Muslim personalities also supported Quaid-e-Azam in creating Pakistan.

He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had defended the political, social, economic and democratic rights of non-Muslim citizens.

Asif Zardari said that Pakistan is a safe country for non-Muslim citizens and they have as much right over it as other citizens.

He asked the non-Muslim citizens to pay attention to the education of their children so that they too can use their abilities for the country.

Asif Zardari said that the religion of islam teaches respect for religious freedom. The 1973 constitution also guarantees religious freedom.

He said PPP is a political party that is representative of all the citizens living in the country.

He said that under the leadership of Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan will become a great society where political and social justice will be established with all the citizens of the state.

