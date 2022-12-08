Construction of residential and office buildings in security division completed

The construction work of of residential barracks and office buildings for police officials of the security division have been completed according to modern and international standards

Following the special orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan, the welfare works for the officials and Jawans of Islamabad Capital Police is underway.

The newly constructed residential barracks have all the facilities for the officials.

The construction of the administration block building in the security division has also been completed and the offices of SSP security and their related staff have been shifted to the the newly constructed block.