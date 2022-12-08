UrduPoint.com

Construction Of Residential And Office Buildings In Security Division Completed

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Construction of residential and office buildings in security division completed

The construction work of of residential barracks and office buildings for police officials of the security division have been completed according to modern and international standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The construction work of of residential barracks and office buildings for police officials of the security division have been completed according to modern and international standards.

Following the special orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan, the welfare works for the officials and Jawans of Islamabad Capital Police is underway.

The newly constructed residential barracks have all the facilities for the officials.

The construction of the administration block building in the security division has also been completed and the offices of SSP security and their related staff have been shifted to the the newly constructed block.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Nasir All

Recent Stories

Regional Director,Ombudsman to holds open courts

Regional Director,Ombudsman to holds open courts

1 minute ago
 All Pakistan Squash Championship Quarter final res ..

All Pakistan Squash Championship Quarter final results

1 minute ago
 Fatima Jinnah Women University organizes seminar o ..

Fatima Jinnah Women University organizes seminar on women's rights

1 minute ago
 Floods damaged crops on 4.6m acres land in Sindh : ..

Floods damaged crops on 4.6m acres land in Sindh :Manzoor Wassan

3 minutes ago
 RDA launches crackdown against three housing schem ..

RDA launches crackdown against three housing schemes

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challeng ..

Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challenging NAB amendments

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.