Conveyance allowance approved for disabled employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Municipal Department Syed Mubasher Hussain has approved the conveyance allowance for disabled employees of local government.

The Local Government Department issued a letter to the local governments for conveyance allowance, here on Thursday.

"All the local governments should immediately implement this initiative taken for the disabled". "Handicapped employees will find it easier to come and go to the office", Municipal secretary Special people were an important part of the society and it was our duty to provide them basic rights,said secretary.