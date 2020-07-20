Coordinator Prime Minister arrives in Chitral to pay tributes to doctors, paramedics fighting against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Coordinator Prime Minister, NA- 95 Ahmad Khan Niazi arrived here on Monday to pay tributes to doctors and paramedical staff who were fighting the corona pandemic on forefront without caring for their own lives.

Ahmad Khan Niazi who was on a two-day visit, went to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and met Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Shamim Ahmed, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Shehzada Haider-ul-Mulk, other doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. He lauded the services of health staff that were fighting as frontline soldiers against coronavirus pandemic.

"The main purpose of visiting Chitral was to pay tribute to the doctors, paramedics who were fighting against this pandemic," he said, adding "I had also visited Quetta, Punjab, Sindh, Northern Areas and now in Chitral".

He said the Prime Minister, Imran Khan has sent him to pay homage to the health staff and convey his best wishes to them to further elevate their morale.

He said that these plagues and epidemics were a test from Allah Almighty and we should pray to Allah Almighty to take us out of this situation.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Shamim apprised the Coordinator that we had very limited resources but in spite of this challenge our brave doctors, paramedical staff were fighting the corona pandemic, without caring for their own lives, saying, they were the real heroes of the country and nation.

The MS said we have a lot of vacant posts of specialist doctors.

Ahmad Khan Niazi said the provincial government believes in revolutionary initiatives in the health sector. He assured the MS that the issues of DHQ hospital and all other health units of Chitral would be resolved on priority basis.

He said the health department officials should not consider themselves alone in this pandemic situation as the government was with them and will go to any extent for their well-being.

Ahmad Khan Niazi also met with the Deputy Commissioner and discussed with him the issues of his district.

Later, he mingled with people at Bypass Road and Krop Rasht Bazaar and enquired about their problems. The people welcomed and thanked him for visiting their area.

During visit to Chitral, the Coordinator to PM was accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pir Musaur Khan, Dir, Former Provincial Minister, Muneeb Khan, MPA Shangla, President Social Welfare Wing, PTI Malakand Division, Shahid Ali Khan, Special Assistant to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada Kailash and PTI workers.