Coronavirus outbreak: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board sprays sodium hypochlorite in Ward 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Thursday sprayed sodium hypochlorite in different areas of Ward number 1 and covered different areas including Chishtiabad, Naseerabad, Qasimabad and others.

According to a RCB spokesman, the spray campaign was launched on the directive of cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik.

The CEO urged the citizens to stay home which would help prevent spread of coronavirus and adopt preventive measures against the disease.

Earlier, the RCB had sprayed sodium hypochlorite in Ward 2, 3, 4, 7 and 10 and covered areas including main roads, streets, mosques and other areas.

The campaign was being supervised and monitored by Public Health Officer, RCB, Waris Bhatti.

Main roads, streets, mosques and several other points of different wards were sprayed with disinfectant, he said adding, all out efforts were being made and different cantt areas were being sprayed with sodium hypochlorite on daily basis to eradicate the possible spread of the disease in cantt areas. The board was also washing different RCB areas with chlorine mixed water.

The RCB had completed campaign in different areas of the Cantt and the sanitation staff washed different mosques and main roads with chlorine mixed water.

He said, on the directive of the CEO, a special cell comprising members, Senior Cantonment officers under the supervision of Faisal Munir was also set up to facilitate the residents particularly in any emergency or coronavirus outbreak in cantt areas.