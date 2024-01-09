Open Menu

Corruption Case: Court Hands Over Co-accused Of Parvez Elahi To NAB

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 08:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) An accountability court on Tuesday handed over Asif Mehmood, a co-accused of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a corruption case, to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 7-day physical remand.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced co-accused Asif Mehmood before Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani.

The investigation officer submitted that the custody of the accused was required for investigations. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand.

At this, the court allowed the request and handed over the accused to NAB on 7-day physical remand and ordered to produce him on expiry of the remand term, January 16. The court also sought an investigation report on the next date of hearing.

The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects of Gujrat district.

