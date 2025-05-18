Cotton Cultivation On 2.7m Acres Completes In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Punjab has achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing cotton sowing campaign, with cultivation completed on over 2.7 million acres of land so far, said Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.
Chairing a review meeting on the cotton crop situation, the secretary shared optimism about achieving the province’s overall target of 3.5 million acres within the next 10 days.
Secretary Sahoo highlighted that special focus was being paid on the care of early cotton sowing, which remained free from pest attack.
“During the recent heatwave, special advisory was issued to farmers to safeguard their crops,” he added.
Technical committees comprising agricultural experts and progressive farmers have been established. Furthermore, an adequate and timely supply of canal water was being ensured in all major cotton-growing regions.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director Generals of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, and other senior officials.
