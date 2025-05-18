Open Menu

Cotton Cultivation On 2.7m Acres Completes In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Cotton cultivation on 2.7m acres completes in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Punjab has achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing cotton sowing campaign, with cultivation completed on over 2.7 million acres of land so far, said Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

Chairing a review meeting on the cotton crop situation, the secretary shared optimism about achieving the province’s overall target of 3.5 million acres within the next 10 days.

Secretary Sahoo highlighted that special focus was being paid on the care of early cotton sowing, which remained free from pest attack.

“During the recent heatwave, special advisory was issued to farmers to safeguard their crops,” he added.

Technical committees comprising agricultural experts and progressive farmers have been established. Furthermore, an adequate and timely supply of canal water was being ensured in all major cotton-growing regions.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director Generals of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, and other senior officials.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

60 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

20 hours ago
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

20 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

20 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

20 hours ago
 UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

20 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan