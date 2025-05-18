Fund raising for Kiran Foundation held

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) "Shafqat Bhari Shaam" was not just an event but a celebration of hope,compassion, and the spirit of family that Kiran Foundation stands for.

A fund raising for the Kiran Foundation was so beautifully and immaculately organized by Danish, Shazia Amin Mandavia, and Nausheen Zaid every detail reflecting deep love and care.

The invitations were thoughtfully given to a truly extraordinary group of people many of them already admirers of Kiran’s work, and many more who, after the event, have become a part of the ever-growing Kiran family.

It was deeply indebted to ‘Chief of Patrons’, Danish Aman and his wife Nashmia for not only opening the doors of his home but also his heart to widen Kiran’s network.

Prominent personalities like Dr Ghaffar Billo, Dr Abdul Bari Khan, Mr Mushtaq Chapra, Dr Farhan Essa, Dr Quratul Ain Bakhteari and others were in attendance of the august gathering.

Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib was the chief guest of the event. The evening overflowed with love for Kiran Foundation.

Every word spoken, every heart present, reaffirmed our belief that when sincerity meets purpose, miracles happen.

It was especially full seeing family, entire Kiran team, friends, and board of directors present — their encouragement and unwavering support gave strength beyond words.

A very special thank were given Kiran Ambassadors our beautiful children who were the ushers, the life, and the true hosts of the evening.

They are the very nucleus of Kiran.

Their smiles, their growth, and their service are what build the bridge of trust between Kiran and all our supporters.