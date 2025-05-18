Open Menu

Police Officers Transferred

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The Crime Control Department (CCD) has undergone a massive transfer of officers and personnel from across the province.

According to police sources, officers and personnel are being sent to the Crime Control Department from different units and districts.

Sixty-three more sub-inspectors and 77 ASIs have been transferred to the CCD. Around 1,000 ASIs have also been sent as inspectors from different units and districts to the CCD.

On the orders of the IG Punjab, the DIG Establishment has issued a transfer letter.

