15 drug-traffickers arrested in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The police arrested 15 drug-traffickers from various parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours and recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from them.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that police launched a vigorous campaign against drug-pushers and arrested the suspected drug-pushers.

The police recovered 1.108-kilogram Ice, 2.350-kg heroin, 4.870-kg charas and 122 litres of liquor from them, while further investigation was under progress, he added.