PPP Leader Welcomes Diplomatic Role For Bilawal
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Pakistan People's Party‘s senior member of the Central Executive Committee Chaudhry Aslam Gill has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to assign key diplomatic responsibilities to a delegation, led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
In a statement issued on Sunday, he described the move as a "timely and wise decision", saying it aligns with the adage "better late than never". He expressed confidence that Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership on the diplomatic front would produce positive outcomes for Pakistan in the near future.
“Bilawal Bhutto, like his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, enjoys global recognition and credibility,” Gill said.
“When he takes Pakistan’s case to the international stage, it will undoubtedly enhance the country’s image and diplomatic standing.”
The appointment of Bilawal Bhutto to lead diplomatic engagements comes at a time when Pakistan is facing heightened regional tensions and complex foreign policy challenges. Gill emphasized that Bilawal's inclusion in such a crucial role reflects growing bipartisan trust in his leadership and communication skills on global platforms.
The PPP leader concluded by saying that national interests must remain above party lines and that all political forces should support the delegation in projecting Pakistan’s narrative effectively on the global stage.
