Man Kills Elder Brother Over Domestic Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A man allegedly killed his elder brother in Dunyapur over a domestic dispute.
According to police, the victim, Zulfiqar, had quarrelled with his wife, which led to his younger brother, Nouman, losing his temper. In a fit of rage, Nouman allegedly attacked Zulfiqar with sticks causing fatal injuries.
The suspect reportedly tried to pose the incident as a suicide. During a thorough probe, a murder case was registered on the complaint of their father and Nouman was taken into custody. Police collected substantial evidence against him.
District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Ali bin Tariq said that those involved in heinous offenses would be brought to justice.
