SP's Driver Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A driver of the SP Iqbal Town Division was found involved in the sale of illegal weapons and police have arrested the accused and initiated legal action.

A policeman was caught selling weapons from Sanda area here and a case has also been registered against constable Faisal Ali for illegal weapons and abuse of authority

Asif Shahzad, a resident of Sanda, called 15 after seeing the policeman selling weapons.

According to the FIR, ASI Rana Arif arrested policeman Faisal Ali. According to police officials, an illegal pistol was also recovered from the accused. When asked about the licence and permit, the policeman could not show anything.

