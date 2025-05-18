Pakistan gives befitting response to Indian aggression: Amir Muqam

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam, on Sunday here declared that Pakistan has given a "befitting response" to India's recent unprovoked aggression, effectively thwarting the “nefarious designs of the enemy.”

Speaking at a large public gathering at Kulachi in Kohat, the minister lauded the professional competence and battlefield readiness of Pakistan's armed forces that shotdown six IAF jets and many drones.

“Our military has once again demonstrated its superiority and resilience, shaking the very foundations of the Indian military establishment,” he said.

Engr Muqam noted that Pakistan had initially shown maximum restraint in the face of Indian unprovoked aggression but was compelled to respond in self-defense. "Our response was precise, decisive, and necessary. The enemy has suffered significant losses," he added.

Reiterating Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability, the minister emphasized that the country’s desire for peaceful coexistence should never be mistaken for weakness.

Declaring Operation Iron Wall was a historic success in safeguarding national security, he said it was a symbol of complete unity between the political and military leadership and the nation.

He paid tribute to the martyred soldiers and troops of the Pakistan who sacrificed their lives to protect the country.

The Federal Minister said hat today's Pakistan is under strong leadership, where national unity, political stability, security and consistent development are top priorities.

He added that the effective solution to the challenges facing the country lies in these very elements, to which the government is paying full attention.

He said India's aggression had only served to keep the Kashmir issue alive on the international stage.

“Pakistan is a powerful nation with a strong professional army, air force, and navy. We seek peace, but we are fully prepared to defend our sovereignty at all cost,” he said.

Engr Amir Muqam stated that the Pakistan armed forces gave a strong response to Indian aggression, sending a clear message to the enemy that this nation is awake and united. He saluted the armed forces for their decisive response.

He reiterated that the Pakistan Armed Forces are the defenders of our borders, and the 250 million people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with them.

Amir Muqam said the Armed Forces have made Pakistan proud around the world. The entire nation stands behind its armed forces.

The federal minister also highlighted the Kashmir dispute as the core issue between Pakistan and India.

He called for the resolution of the conflict in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, stressing that lasting peace in South Asia depends on a just and fair settlement of the Kashmir issue.

"The road to peace and prosperity in the region passes through Kashmir," he asserted.

"The time has come for the international community to put pressure on India to grant the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) their right to self-determination."

Muqam praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his proactive diplomacy and for raising the Kashmir issue at global forums, exposing the “fascist” policies of the Modi government.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif played the role of an excellent leader in the success operation Iron Wall.

While condemning the Rs. 40 billion mega financial scandal in Kohistan, the Federal Minister claimed that even a peon in the province cannot be transferred without paying a bribe.

Praising the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for initiating investigations into the Rs. 40 billion mega financial scandal in Kohistan, the Federal Minister stated that full investigations will be conducted into this corruption case.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people, pledging continued solidarity until they achieve freedom.

Turning to domestic politics, the minister criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for what he described as its failure to deliver during its 12-year rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He accused PTI of prioritizing agitation politics over governance, which, he claimed, has distanced the public from the party.

He expressed confidence in the growing influence of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, predicting a strong electoral performance in the upcoming elections.

“The people are rallying behind PML-N because our focus is on development and improving lives,” he said.

Engr Muqam reaffirmed that the government’s commitment to people-centric policies was aimed at bringing tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens.

JUI-F leader Fawad Khan, along with his family and thousands of supporters from Lachi, Kohat, formally joined the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML-N].

Fawad Khan—brother of former MPA Major Shadad Khan and son of former minister and Deputy Speaker Shad Muhammad Khan—along with his family and supporters, formally joined PML-N.

Following MPA Ali Hadi from Kurram district, another significant political figure has joined PML-N.

During the ceremony, Engr Amir Muqam presented the traditional PML-N cap to the new members and welcomed them, stating that the inclusion of Fawad Khan and his companions is a testament to the growing popularity of PML-N and reflects public confidence in the outstanding leadership of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He emphasized that PML-N is committed to public service, national development, and welfare, and this joining marks a significant step in strengthening the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amir Muqam added that strengthening the party and promoting the spirit of public service remains PML-N's top priority.

The passion and sincerity of the new members will prove to be a valuable asset for the party and will enhance collective efforts to solve public issues.

The participants chanted loud slogans: “Long live Pakistan,” “Long live Pakistan Armed Forces,” “Long live Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” “Long live Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir,” and “Long live Engineer Amir Muqam, President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

The event was also attended by PML-N leader Rehmat Salam Khattak, MPA from Kurram district Ali Hadi, PML-N District Karak President Mian Ikhlaq, and PML-N Kohat General Secretary Hakim Badshah.

Among those who joined PML-N along with their families and thousands of supporters were JUI-F leader Fawad Khan, former MPA Major (Retd.) Shadad Khan, former Tehsil Councillor Momin Shah Advocate, former ANP Tehsil Lachi President Arshad, former Nazim Dehi Lachi Khan, former Nazim Lachi Payan Haji Gul Mali Shah, former member Lachi Urban Council Haji Gul Khan Shah, former Provincial Council member Haji Gul Khan Shah, Abdul Aziz, and others including Hanif, former Nazim Haji Hayat Khan, former Tehsil Councillor Shad Munir, Councillor Sardar Dawood, Ijaz Advocate, Chairman Village Council Kifayat, and Chairman Village Council Mansoor Khan.