Unity Vital To Face Enemy: Ayaz Sadiq
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said on Sunday that Allah Almighty had blessed Pakistan with magnificent success and victory against the open aggression and provocation of India.
He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of sewerage, water supply and projects of other basic facilities at Batapur here. Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul Maal Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt was also present.
Ayaz Sadiq paid tribute to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for putting country's stance in front of the world. He also paid tribute to Pakistan armed forces and said that like always country's brave soldiers had proved their mettle. He said, "Pakistan Armed Forces capabilities are unmatchable."
He said that not only the entire nation was standing with Pakistan armed forces but all political parties showed unity in National Assembly as well.
He said that credit goes to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan an atomic power and making country's defence insurmountable.
Ayaz Sadiq said that after Pahalgam incident, India levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan, adding that Pakistan had offered to participate in any neutral, transparent and credible probe into Pahalgam attack. He said, "Our enemy is very clever and we need unity to face it."
Speaker said, "Pakistan sacrifices in war against terrorism is very big as it has lost 90,000 lives."
He also thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for giving best package for NA-120.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cotton cultivation on 2.7m acres completes in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
PPP leader welcomes diplomatic role for Bilawal2 minutes ago
-
Fund raising for Kiran Foundation held2 minutes ago
-
Unity vital to face enemy: Ayaz Sadiq2 minutes ago
-
15 drug-traffickers arrested in one day2 minutes ago
-
Double murder accused arrested after 16 years2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan gives befitting response to Indian aggression: Amir Muqam22 minutes ago
-
Minority community rallies pay tributes to armed forces22 minutes ago
-
Man kills elder brother over domestic dispute32 minutes ago
-
3,375 arrested for violating Anti-Kite Flying Act in Punjab42 minutes ago
-
SP's driver arrested42 minutes ago
-
Police officers transferred42 minutes ago