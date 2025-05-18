Unity vital to face enemy: Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said on Sunday that Allah Almighty had blessed Pakistan with magnificent success and victory against the open aggression and provocation of India.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of sewerage, water supply and projects of other basic facilities at Batapur here. Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul Maal Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt was also present.

Ayaz Sadiq paid tribute to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for putting country's stance in front of the world. He also paid tribute to Pakistan armed forces and said that like always country's brave soldiers had proved their mettle. He said, "Pakistan Armed Forces capabilities are unmatchable."

He said that not only the entire nation was standing with Pakistan armed forces but all political parties showed unity in National Assembly as well.

He said that credit goes to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan an atomic power and making country's defence insurmountable.

Ayaz Sadiq said that after Pahalgam incident, India levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan, adding that Pakistan had offered to participate in any neutral, transparent and credible probe into Pahalgam attack. He said, "Our enemy is very clever and we need unity to face it."

Speaker said, "Pakistan sacrifices in war against terrorism is very big as it has lost 90,000 lives."

He also thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for giving best package for NA-120.