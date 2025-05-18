Open Menu

Unity Vital To Face Enemy: Ayaz Sadiq

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Unity vital to face enemy: Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said on Sunday that Allah Almighty had blessed Pakistan with magnificent success and victory against the open aggression and provocation of India.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of sewerage, water supply and projects of other basic facilities at Batapur here. Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul Maal Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt was also present.

Ayaz Sadiq paid tribute to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for putting country's stance in front of the world. He also paid tribute to Pakistan armed forces and said that like always country's brave soldiers had proved their mettle. He said, "Pakistan Armed Forces capabilities are unmatchable."

He said that not only the entire nation was standing with Pakistan armed forces but all political parties showed unity in National Assembly as well.

He said that credit goes to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan an atomic power and making country's defence insurmountable.

Ayaz Sadiq said that after Pahalgam incident, India levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan, adding that Pakistan had offered to participate in any neutral, transparent and credible probe into Pahalgam attack. He said, "Our enemy is very clever and we need unity to face it."

Speaker said, "Pakistan sacrifices in war against terrorism is very big as it has lost 90,000 lives."

He also thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for giving best package for NA-120.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

60 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

20 hours ago
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

20 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

20 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

20 hours ago
 UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

20 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan