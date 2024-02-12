Open Menu

Country’s Upper Parts To Remain Cold, Hazy: PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The upper parts of the country are likely to experience cold weather conditions and haziness during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over south/southwestern parts of Balochistan.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and cloudy in upper parts.

However, partly cloudy weather in southern districts of Balochistan with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in coastal areas of Makran.

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Shallow fog may likely occur at few places in plain areas of northeast Punjab during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while, very cold in northern parts. However, rain occurred at isolated places in south Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded was Jiwani 14mm, Gwadar 02 and Turbat 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -12C, Skardu, Kalam -08, Astore -07, Gupis -06, Gilgit -05, Srinagar, Bagrote and Hunza -04C.

