(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bails to BNP-Mengal’s leaders Akhtar Langu and Shafi Muhammad in case pertaining to taking weapons in Senate.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain approved the bails against surety bonds worth Rs 20,000 each and ordered the police to relsease the two persons.

The court accepted the bail petitions after hearing arguments from the petitioners’ lawyers.