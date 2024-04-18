Court Approves Plea Bargain Of Parvez Elahi's Co-accused In Corruption Case
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM
An accountability court on Thursday approved the plea bargain of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's co-accused, Khubaib Qasim, in the corruption case related to Gujrat development projects
The court accepted the plea bargain for a sum of Rs 6.7 million and ordered the release of the accused.
Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the proceedings on the plea.
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials apprised the court that the accused was a sub-engineer in the Punjab Highway Department and received a corruption amount.
The officials submitted that the accused entered into a plea bargain of Rs 6.7 million with the bureau. The accused had deposited a pay order of 40 percent of the amount in the NAB account, whereas he would pay the remaining amount in installments, they added.
The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in Gujrat district during his second term as chief minister of Punjab.
