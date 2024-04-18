Open Menu

Court Approves Plea Bargain Of Parvez Elahi's Co-accused In Corruption Case

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Court approves plea bargain of Parvez Elahi's co-accused in corruption case

An accountability court on Thursday approved the plea bargain of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's co-accused, Khubaib Qasim, in the corruption case related to Gujrat development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) An accountability court on Thursday approved the plea bargain of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's co-accused, Khubaib Qasim, in the corruption case related to Gujrat development projects.

The court accepted the plea bargain for a sum of Rs 6.7 million and ordered the release of the accused.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the proceedings on the plea.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials apprised the court that the accused was a sub-engineer in the Punjab Highway Department and received a corruption amount.

The officials submitted that the accused entered into a plea bargain of Rs 6.7 million with the bureau. The accused had deposited a pay order of 40 percent of the amount in the NAB account, whereas he would pay the remaining amount in installments, they added.

The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in Gujrat district during his second term as chief minister of Punjab.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Moonis Elahi Gujrat Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif ..

Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif to Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’

10 minutes ago
 MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its i ..

MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception

18 minutes ago
 Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case agai ..

Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM

18 minutes ago
 KP politicians, civil society laud President's add ..

KP politicians, civil society laud President's address

15 minutes ago
 Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures i ..

Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral

18 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

18 minutes ago
Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies a ..

Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies aged 92

18 minutes ago
 SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic pla ..

SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic plan

15 minutes ago
 Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in p ..

Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting

23 minutes ago
 Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in ..

Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart

23 minutes ago
 Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO ..

Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO chief

17 minutes ago
 Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan