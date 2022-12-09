Court awards death penalty, 17 years jail to murderer

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :District & Sessions court Mianwali Senior Judge Aurangzeb awarded death penalty and 17 years jail to the accused involved in murder case here on Friday.

According to prosecution, accused Bilal r/o Daood Khail had shot Mohsin Khan to death over domestic dispute in 2021.

Police registered case and presented challans.

After completing arguments,the learned Judge sentenced death penalty, 17 years jail and imposed Rs 1,050,000 fine to the culprit.