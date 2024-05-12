Man Arrested For Stealing Wapda Wires
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Motorway Police M3 arrested a suspect who stole expensive wires of WAPDA near Smundari on Sunday.
According to the Motorway police spokesman, the officials also recovered wires, tools and vehicles worth lakhs of rupees.
The accused and the stolen goods were handed over to the local police on the instructions of Sector Commander Shahbaz Alam. Zonal Commander DIG Masroor Alam Kalachi has appreciated the performance of the officers.
