Open Menu

Man Arrested For Stealing Wapda Wires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Man arrested for stealing Wapda wires

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Motorway Police M3 arrested a suspect who stole expensive wires of WAPDA near Smundari on Sunday.

According to the Motorway police spokesman, the officials also recovered wires, tools and vehicles worth lakhs of rupees.

The accused and the stolen goods were handed over to the local police on the instructions of Sector Commander Shahbaz Alam. Zonal Commander DIG Masroor Alam Kalachi has appreciated the performance of the officers.

Related Topics

Police Motorway WAPDA Vehicles Sunday

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

2 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

2 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

8 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

23 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan