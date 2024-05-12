Four Dead, 1429 Injured In 1308 Road Accidents In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) At least four persons were killed and 1,429 injured in 1308 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 573 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 856 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 749 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 188 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 289 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 316 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 94 in with 106 victims and at third Multan with 91 accidents and 102 victims.
According to the data 1195 motorbikes 67 auto-rickshaws, 141 motorcars, 26 vans, 14 passenger buses, 30 truck and 93 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.
