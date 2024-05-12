Two gangs smashed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Sargodha police on Sunday arrested six members of two bike thief gangs and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles, a rickshaw and other valuables worth million of rupees.

The arrested were identified as Qamer, Rizwan, Naeem, Qaiser, Sajjid and Atiq.

The accused were also wanted by police in several other cases.