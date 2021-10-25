Court awards nine years imprisonment to two in drug case

The Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Monday awarded four years and six months in prison to two accused each in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Monday awarded four years and six months in prison to two accused each in a drug smuggling case.

Saddar Beroni Police arrested Naveed Khan and Imtiaz Khan in September 2020, and 2523 grams of hashish was also recovered from their custody.

While hearing the arguments of the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge announced the verdict as the convicted were found guilty of having drugs.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on both convicted.