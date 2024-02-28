Court awards two-time death sentence in double murder case

A district and sessions court on Wednesday awarded two-time death to an accused in a double murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A district and sessions court on Wednesday awarded two-time death to an accused in a double murder case.

According to a City Police spokesman, the accused Rizwan had killed Adnan Farooq and Zaheer by firing.

The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The court also ordered a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict while a case had been registered against him at Gujar Khan Police Station in 2021.