Court Extends Interim Bail Of Advocate Hassan Niazi Till Aug 4

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:33 PM

Court extends interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niazi till Aug 4

A sessions court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niazi in a case of attempted murder till August 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niazi in a case of attempted murder till August 4.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mushtaq Ahmad heard the bail petition of Hassan Niazi.

As the proceedings started, the court was apprised that Advocate Hassan Niazi did not appear. At this, the court dismissed the bail petition over non-prosecution.

However, after some time, Hassan Niazi appeared before the court and sought apology for being late.

The court directed Hassan Niazi to appear on time and extended his interim bail till August 4.

The court also sought a case record from police on the next date of hearing.

Shahzadi Nargis, a widow of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti, had lodged a criminal case with Islampura Police Station against Hassan Niazi and four unidentified persons.

She alleged that the accused attacked her in the court of additional district and sessions judge Syed Ali Abbas. She alleged that Hassan Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer and then tried to strangle her with an intention to take her life.

