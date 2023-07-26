Open Menu

Court Orders Action Against Girl For Filing False Molestation Complaint

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Court orders action against girl for filing false molestation complaint

A local court on Wednesday approved the bail of an accused in the case pertaining alleged molesting of a girl at Trail-3 Islamabad and ordered the police to register an FIR against the girl and others for filing a fake case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday approved the bail of an accused in the case pertaining alleged molesting of a girl at Trail-3 Islamabad and ordered the police to register an FIR against the girl and others for filing a fake case.

Judicial Magistrate Adnan Rasool announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments.

The court ordered the police to register the FIR against girl Sidra and co-accused for filing a fake complaint against accused Noman Razzaq. It also approved the bail of the accused against surety bonds of Rs5,000.

The court had announced the verdict in light of the confession of the said girl . It may be mentioned that the police had already declared the case as false in its investigation.

