Court To Do Justice To Haleem Adil Shaikh: PTI Lawmakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Court to do justice to Haleem Adil Shaikh: PTI lawmakers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators from Sindh on Monday said the provincial government could not put gags in their mouths by fake First Information Reports (FIRs) and they would continue highlighting the bad state of the province.

They said the provincial government had registered fake FIRs against opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh but they had faith in the courts as they would do justice to him.

While talking to media persons outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) PTI's Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar, Members Provincial Assemblies (MPAs) Saeed Afridi and Jamal Siddiqui said that PTI had launched a campaign to inform people of the province about the incompetent provincial government.

They said around one month had gone by to the by-elections in PS-88 and Haleem Adil Shaikh was still in the jail.

The legislators said that they would keep on informing the people about education, health, transport, sewerage and water issues.

They further said that the provincial government merely eyed Haleem Adil Shaikh and it did not see issues of the province.

'One, who works for the welfare of the province was dubbed as a terrorist,' they said adding that they would keep on speaking about the rights and issues of the people.

PTI lawmakers said 10 other PTI workers were also in jails. They said they would visit each district of the province and inform the people about provincial government's performance.

The provincial government had swallowed Rs 900 billion, they alleged. The lawmakers said in the last session of the Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani supported two 'Lotaas'. They also criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

MPA Dua Bhutto and other PTI workers were also present on the occasion.

