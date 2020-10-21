COVID-19 claims nine more lives

The COVID-19 claimed nine more lives in the province,while 176 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed nine more lives in the province,while 176 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 101,936, while so far the total number of deaths in the province were recorded as 2,319 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,2 in Kasur, 3 in Nankana Sahib,16 in Rawalpindi,8 in Chakwal, 2 in Attock,7 in Gujranwala, 5 in Sialkot, 3 in Gujrat,21 in Multan,1 in Vehari, 2 in Sargodha, 5 in Chineot,1 in Jhang, 2 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Lodharan,3 in Rahimyar Khan and a new case reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1 483,863 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 97,271 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.