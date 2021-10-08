UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 National Positivity Records Lowest Below 2 Percent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Friday was recorded 43,648 with 912 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,633 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

26 corona patients died during past 24 hours, 22 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals and four of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths were occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 26 deaths occurred, eight were on ventilators.

There were 2,761 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 38 percent, Peshawar 30 percent, Lahore 37 percent and Multan 77 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) were also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 34 percent, Faisalabad 34 percent, Peshawar 31 percent and Multan 31 percent.

Around 373 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 45,619 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 6,631 in Sindh, 21,261 in Punjab, 11,079 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,744 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 724 in Balochistan, 535 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 645 in AJK.

Around 1,184,527 people had recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,256,233 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,316, Balochistan 33,040, GB 10,341, ICT 105,983, KP 175,358, Punjab 435,040 and Sindh 462,155.

About 28,058 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,474 people perished in Sindh, two of them died in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals on Thursday.

12,757 people died in Punjab with 13 deaths occurred during past 24 hours. 10 of the deceased died in the hospitals and three out of the hospitals.

As many as 5,623 people expired in KP, 10 of them died in hospitals on Thursday, 930 individuals died in ICT, 349 people died in Balochistan, 186 infected people perished in GB, and 739 people died in AJK.

A total of 19,782,491 corona tests had been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 2,867 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.

