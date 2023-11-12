Open Menu

CPEC, Gawadar, Mineral Projects To Open Vast Job Opportunities: Ismail Sattar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 10:00 PM

CPEC, Gawadar, mineral projects to open vast job opportunities: Ismail Sattar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) President Chamber of Commerce Lasbella Ismail Sattar on Sunday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Gawadar and mineral projects would open vast job opportunities for young people of Baluchistan.

There is a need to focus on the utilization of mineral resources in a proper manner, he said while talking to ptv.

Pakistan is rich in natural mineral resources, he said adding that we need to have industrial sectors to make value-added products from these minerals.

All engineers and technicians could be adjusted in the Balochistan region after setting up Economic zones without further delay, he said.

Chief CPEC project Dr Auranzab Alamgir while talking to State news channel said that young people should learn technical skills to get better jobs in Pakistan.

Technical education is a must to grab opportunities in this part of the region, he added. An amount of 60 billion Dollars is coming to Pakistan in the near future, he said adding that Saudi Arabia

and many international companies are taking a keen interest in different projects in Baluchistan.

Director General Baluchistan Mineral Abdullah Shahwani said that SIFC is now functional to remove all hurdles being faced by investors seeking investment in Pakistan.

One Window operation would help address issues of foreign investors as well as local businessmen, he said.

