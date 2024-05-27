Power Shutdown Notice
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice
for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from 7-JB, University Town, FDA City, Abu Bakar Block, Samana, Millat Town, Rasool Pur, Jaguar, Kalash, Zafar Fabrics and Super feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, College Road, Bucheki Road, Theraj Shaheed, Katchery Road, Gugera, Ashiq Ali Shaheed, islam Pura, Lahore Road, Nawab Sher Waseer and CCP Mill feeders connected with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Hamdard-1, Zia Town, Raza Town-1, Green Avenue and Chak No.
208 Road feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 1 pm while Crescent Cotton, Jute Mill, Rodala and Faisalabad Road feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 11 am on Tuesday (May 28).
Similarly, electricity supply from Quran academy Road feeder attached with 132-KV SPS grid station will also remain suspended from 8 am to 12 noon on May 28.
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wasa directed for prompt response to complaints10 minutes ago
-
PRCS DIKhan conducts training session at Wensam College10 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur faces extreme heat wave10 minutes ago
-
Mehsud Press Club's delegation meets Governor, discuss regional issues10 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Mehsud Press Club SW meets KP Governor10 minutes ago
-
Fire broke out in Daman Koh hills Islamabad20 minutes ago
-
Hashoo Group, Dewan Motors partner to revolutionize electric vehicle infrastructure in Pakistan30 minutes ago
-
DG of LG&CD deptt visits DC office, inspects activities under 'Suthra Punjab' programme30 minutes ago
-
India’s settler-colonial project plot to erase Muslim identity in IIOJK30 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 29 emergencies last week30 minutes ago
-
CM orders to probe of Haripur school fire incident30 minutes ago
-
Father kills 2 minor daughters over family dispute30 minutes ago