Power Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice

for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from 7-JB, University Town, FDA City, Abu Bakar Block, Samana, Millat Town, Rasool Pur, Jaguar, Kalash, Zafar Fabrics and Super feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, College Road, Bucheki Road, Theraj Shaheed, Katchery Road, Gugera, Ashiq Ali Shaheed, islam Pura, Lahore Road, Nawab Sher Waseer and CCP Mill feeders connected with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Hamdard-1, Zia Town, Raza Town-1, Green Avenue and Chak No.

208 Road feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 1 pm while Crescent Cotton, Jute Mill, Rodala and Faisalabad Road feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 11 am on Tuesday (May 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from Quran academy Road feeder attached with 132-KV SPS grid station will also remain suspended from 8 am to 12 noon on May 28.

