No compromise on development projects: minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique has said there

will be no compromise on speed and quality of development projects.

He said this while listening to problems of people in an open court at the

Municipal Committee Rest House in Daska on Monday.

MPA Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, Chief Officer District Council Ulfat Shahzad,

Chief Officer Municipal Committee Abdul Hai besides local authorities of government

departments were also present.

Zeeshan Rafique said the work was underway on a drainage project in Daska

as the city had been divided into three zones where desilting of sewerage

lines and drains was going on.

The minister said establishment of e-cattle market was an important project, 1233 helpline

had been set up for the convenience of consumers.

Zeeshan Rafique said there would be no compromise on cleanliness in cattle markets and illegal cattle markets would not be allowed.

Later, Minister Zeeshan Rafique inaugurated the project of installing tuff-tiles in Government Girls Model High school Daska.