No Compromise On Development Projects: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique has said there
will be no compromise on speed and quality of development projects.
He said this while listening to problems of people in an open court at the
Municipal Committee Rest House in Daska on Monday.
MPA Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, Chief Officer District Council Ulfat Shahzad,
Chief Officer Municipal Committee Abdul Hai besides local authorities of government
departments were also present.
Zeeshan Rafique said the work was underway on a drainage project in Daska
as the city had been divided into three zones where desilting of sewerage
lines and drains was going on.
The minister said establishment of e-cattle market was an important project, 1233 helpline
had been set up for the convenience of consumers.
Zeeshan Rafique said there would be no compromise on cleanliness in cattle markets and illegal cattle markets would not be allowed.
Later, Minister Zeeshan Rafique inaugurated the project of installing tuff-tiles in Government Girls Model High school Daska.
