UrduPoint.com

CPEC Great Opportunity For Improving Socio-economic Dynamics In Balochistan: PBF

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

CPEC great opportunity for improving socio-economic dynamics in Balochistan: PBF

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Balochistan Chapter Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai said there had always been a security centric approach for Balochistan, but thanks to China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) that policy makers in Islamabad were now looking at Balochistan with an economic lens.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Gwadar was central in CPEC and for the development of Balochistan. At the heart of regional connectivity, the port city would connect South Asia with Central Asia, China and middle East, he noted.

He said the establishment of PBF was much needed in Balochistan as there was a need of a non-political economic dialogue between the national and provincial stakeholders to seek resolution to the issues the Balochistan trade and industry face.

He also urged the government to establish Chaman as a focal area for the trade towards Central Asian countries.

Achakzai said Balochistan was most the important component of CPEC as it was located at the eastern edge of Iran. It was geographically the largest of the four provinces with 347,190 sq km and equated to 42 percent of the total land area of Pakistan. The population density was very low due to the hilly territory and insufficiency of water and other human resources. The province had 26 districts with the approximate population of about 15 million, he added.

He said that Balochistan was rich in natural resources, the economy was largely based on the production of natural gas, coal and minerals which significantly helped meet the energy needs of Pakistan.

Limited farming in the east and fishing along the Arabian Sea coastline were other forms of income and sustenance for the poor and uneducated local population of the province, he added.

About two million people were expected to move to Gwadar within a span of 30 years, he said, adding that the port was not yet functioning but noticeable signs of progress had been seen.

Similarly, new residential areas, hotels, buildings, schools, hospitals and roads were indicative of modern trends. It was also expected to have a positive impact on the rest of the province, which had been neglected for a long time, he underlined.

Achakzai said that Gwadar Port was a mega project of CPEC and a vast amount of investment was anticipated in both its infrastructure and extensions.

The PBF Chairman (Balochistan) further said that through CPEC, Pakistan's position in the international arena would be more prominent especially when many regional and extra-regional countries join in the mega project. CPEC would improve Pakistan's international stature, its contacts and create an aura of peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Balochistan Iran Poor Water China CPEC Gwadar Chaman Progress Middle East Gas Sunday Government Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

17 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

17 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

17 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.