CPEC-II - An Opportunity For Private Sectors To Form Joint Ventures: PM
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC-II) offered an opportunity to the private sectors of both countries to form joint ventures.
He underscored that CPEC had contributed to Pakistan’s socio-economic development as well as the progress and prosperity of the peoples of two countries.
He hoped that the Phase-II of CPEC would result in more industrial, scientific and green development in the country.
Talking to a high level delegation of the Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), led by its Chairman Luo Zhaohui which called on him, the prime minister said China was Pakistan’s most trusted friend and appreciated its steadfast support to Pakistan.
Acknowledging CIDCA’s pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan’s economic development, the prime minister specifically commended CIDCA for its vital support during the 2022 floods and for its relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan.
Earlier, he also witnessed the signing ceremony of four Memorandums of Understanding focusing on flood rehabilitation, information and communication technologies, Juncao Technology, China-Pakistan Development Cooperation Planning (2024-2028) alongside a Letter of Exchange on the establishment of a First Aid Centre in Balochistan, and Protocol on Cooperation in Human Resources Development under the Global Development Initiative.
The agreements signify the deepening cooperation between Pakistan and China across various sectors, a PM Office news release said.
Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Federal ministers for Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs, Finance, Interior and Planning & Development, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and senior officials attended the meeting.
