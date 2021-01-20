UrduPoint.com
CPO Issues Show Cause Notices To 2 SHOs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:01 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday held Khuli Katchery to address the grievances of people and issued show cause notices to two SHO's for not taking up the requests of citizens, police spokesman said.

City Police Officer, CPO, Rawalpindi, DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas took up 33 complaints pertaining to miscellaneous issue during Khuli Katchery.

Police Chief also issued directives for the early redressal of complaints.

CPO issued show cause notices to SHO Kahuta and SHO Taxila for not responding to the requests of the citizens in time.

For legal action on the petitions of the citizens who came to the Khuli Katchery, CPO marked the petitions to the concerned police officers for speedy action.

CPO said that all available resources would be utilized for the solution of the people's problems.

