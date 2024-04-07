Crackdown against hoarders continues across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The crackdown against hoarders is continued across the country to facilitate general public.

According to the radio Pakistan, the relevant authorities collected 26762 metric tons of fertilizer, 2420 metric tons of flour, 53954 metric tons of ghee and 9340 metric tons of sugar during this crackdown.

During the last week of previous month, 168 metric tons of fertilizer, 0.544 metric tons of flour, 869 metric tons of ghee and 205 metric tons of sugar were recovered from Punjab.

During this period, relevant agencies completed 38 successful anti-hoarding operations.