Crackdown against mafias in KPK

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General police of KPK Muhammad Naeem Khan has initiated crackdown on different Mafias active here in province of KPK.

Police press release issued an hour ago revealed that IGP KPK has issued orders to all regional and district police officers regarding crackdown on land mafia, drug mafia, timber mafia, along with interest seeking money lenders and on extortionists as well.

IGP has directed police officers to prepare files of mafia heads in accordance with police rules, and in light of findings of secret agencies.

He has directed all the officers to send reports to Central Police Office regarding actions taken against mafias.