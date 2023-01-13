Crackdown against unregistered auto-rickshaws to continue: CTO

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Shehzada Omar Abbas Babar has said that the crackdown against tampered auto-rickshaws will continue without showing any leniency to anyone in that regard.

He was talking to a delegation of the Rickshaw Union, led by their president, Amanullah Khan, which called on him here on Friday.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the hardships of rickshaw drivers due to the ongoing crackdown against them.

The CTO termed the cooperation of the Rickshaw Union inevitable for the elimination of unregistered rickshaws from the city, saying the mushroom growth of illegal rickshaws was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

He warned that those operating one to three rickshaws with the same number plates would face stern legal action and there would be zero-tolerance for parking of rickshaws in the no-parking zones in various localities of the city.

Babar said that traffic police would utilize all of their capabilities for ensuring smooth traffic flow and urged the office bearers of the union to persuade rickshaw drivers to not operate unregistered auto-rickshaws on roads.