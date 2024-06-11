Open Menu

Crackdown On Plastic Bags Continues In Jhang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Crackdown on plastic bags continues in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Imran Rafique on Tuesday conducted raid on a wholesale shop selling plastic bags in Jhang.

According to AC Office, during raid he seized 2000 kg of shopping bags and sealed shop.

The Assistant Commissioner stated that the raids aim to enforce the ban on the sale and use of shopping bags.

The shopkeepers who found using plastic bags will face heavy fines, he said.

This crackdown is part of the district's efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote a clean environment.

APP/dba/378

Related Topics

Sale Jhang

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

4 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

4 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

4 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

13 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan