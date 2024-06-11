Crackdown on plastic bags continues in Jhang

(@FahadShabbir)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Imran Rafique on Tuesday conducted raid on a wholesale shop selling plastic bags in Jhang.

According to AC Office, during raid he seized 2000 kg of shopping bags and sealed shop.

The Assistant Commissioner stated that the raids aim to enforce the ban on the sale and use of shopping bags.

The shopkeepers who found using plastic bags will face heavy fines, he said.

This crackdown is part of the district's efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote a clean environment.

