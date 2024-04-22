Crackdowns By ICT Admin To Ensure Naan/Roti Reduced Prices
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, all the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have intensified their efforts for enforcement of government rates of Roti/Naan at Rs 16 and Rs 20 for a standard serving size of 120 grams in the Federal Capital.
In line with these directives, Assistant Commissioner Nellore has checked the notified rates of Tandoors in the Sohan and surroundings and imposed a fine of Rs 3000 for violation of the rates, said the ICT's spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum here on Monday.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Saddar has visited the area's Tandoors and imposed fines of Rs 10,000 to three Tandoors for flouting the government prescribed rates.
Meanwhile, a citizen namely Muhammad Amir, a resident of the Sohan area lamented the lack of reduction in prices at local Tandoors and Nan-bais, where Roti was still being sold at Rs 20 and Naan at Rs 25.
Furthermore, Shahid Ali from the G-8 area, highlighted that despite the government's intervention, Tandoors and Nan-bais in the Federal Capital were selling Roti at Rs 25 and Naan at Rs 30, placing a financial burden on the residents.
On the occasion, Dr Abdullah assured that strict action would be taken against those violating the price regulations.
He emphasized that Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have been assigned specific tasks to ensure compliance with the new Roti and Naan prices in Islamabad.
