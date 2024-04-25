CRBC tender to be floated by June; Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 09:57 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) An important meeting regarding implementation of Chashma Right Bank Canal (Lift-cum-Gravity) project, was held at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad, on Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.
Higher authorities from the relevant provincial and federal departments attended the meeting. The participants of the meeting thoroughly discussed the various matters related to implementation of CRBC project and have unanimously decided to float tender of this important project by July this year, directing the authorities concerned to ensure that all the essentials are completed well in time for this purpose.
It was further decided in the meeting that the project would be executed according to the modalities already decided between the federal and provincial governments.
As many as 65% of the total cost of the project would be provided by the federal government, and remaining 35% would be borne by the provincial government.
The meeting has also decided to allocate Rs. 20 billion in the development program of the next fiscal year for the implementation of this project. Briefing about the various aspects and salient features of this project, the authorities told that the federal government has also made a commitment to allocate 10 billion rupees for the project in PSDP of the next financial year.
The project once completed, will irrigate 2,86000 acres of barren land, thereby further increasing agriculture production, creating job opportunities and paving the way for agricultural self-sufficiency of the province.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has termed the CRBC project as indispensable for the food security of the province and said that this project is of vital importance not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the entire country as well. With the implementation of this project, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also be able to fully utilize its water share, the Chief Minister remarked.
He made it clear that implementation of the project has already been delayed a lot, that's why we cannot afford any further delay in this regard. The Chief Minister maintained that the provincial government will provide funds on a priority basis for projects that are a source of income for the provisional government. He also directed the concerned authorities to take up the matter with WAPDA to transfer the CRBC project to the provincial government.
In the meeting, it has also been decided to initiate another project to irrigate additional 90 thousand acres of land in the southern districts. The Chief Minister has directed the concerned authorities to start working on the proposed project without any delay.
