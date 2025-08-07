Cricket Talent Hunt Program gains momentum as trials kick off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In a bid to unearth fresh talent, the Prime Minister Youth Program's Cricket Talent Hunt Program is gaining momentum, with trials being held in various cities across Pakistan.

The initiative aims to identify and nurture young cricketing talent nationwide, providing a platform for aspiring cricketers to showcase their skills and compete for coveted spots in top-tier teams.

In collaboration with Lahore Qalandars, the program will scout for exceptional young cricketers who can represent Pakistan on the international stage.

According to officials, the trials has been conducted in major venues across the country, catering to both male and female categories.

The talent hunt promises to inject fresh talent into Pakistan's cricketing landscape, fostering a new generation of cricket stars.

Finalists will be included in the Player Development Program, offering training, grooming, and exposure at national and international levels.

This grassroots development initiative is expected to unearth hidden gems and provide them with the necessary support to excel in the sport. With its focus on nurturing young talent, the Prime Minister Youth Program's cricket talent hunt initiative is set to shape the future of Pakistani cricket.

By providing opportunities for talented youngsters from diverse backgrounds, the program aims to promote inclusivity and excellence in cricket. As the trials progress, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the emergence of new talent that will don the national jersey with pride.