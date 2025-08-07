PFA discards 1,800 litres of adulterated milk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Rawalpindi discarded as many as 1,800 litres of adulterated and unhygienic milk early on Thursday morning.

According to the PFA spokesman, the teams checked 25 trucks carrying milk at the Thallian Motorway Interchange and imposed a fine of Rs 215,000 on 9 trucks loading substandard milk.

The PFA urged the public to lodge their complaints, if any, regarding food, bakery items or milk at 1223.