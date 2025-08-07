PFA Discards 1,800 Litres Of Adulterated Milk
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Rawalpindi discarded as many as 1,800 litres of adulterated and unhygienic milk early on Thursday morning.
According to the PFA spokesman, the teams checked 25 trucks carrying milk at the Thallian Motorway Interchange and imposed a fine of Rs 215,000 on 9 trucks loading substandard milk.
The PFA urged the public to lodge their complaints, if any, regarding food, bakery items or milk at 1223.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cricket Talent Hunt Program gains momentum as trials kick off2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,800 litres of adulterated milk2 minutes ago
-
Rahimullah formally assumes charge as DC12 minutes ago
-
Accused involved in stealing WASA pipes caught12 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to launch Special “Azadi Train” to celebrate Independence Day22 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons, narcotics recovered22 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held22 minutes ago
-
Transgender community stages protest; demands protection amid rising violence32 minutes ago
-
Blast in Wana bazaar claims two lives, injures 14 including cops32 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lahore.41 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer shop sealed, another fined in DI Khan42 minutes ago
-
Youth hit to death42 minutes ago