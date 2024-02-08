CS casts vote in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Thursday cast his vote in Lahore.

He exercised his right to vote for National Assembly Constituency NA-129 and Provincial Assembly Constituency PP-171 at the polling station set up in Government Officers Residences (GOR)-II.

Later, the Chief Secretary visited the control room established in the Home Department to monitor the general elections. He issued instructions to strictly monitor law and order and administrative matters during the polling process.